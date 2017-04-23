Storm Rally For Win At Green Bay

Sioux Falls Wins 56-49 To Improve To 8-0

GREEN BAY, WI — One week after a relatively easy 55-33 win over the Green Bay Blizzard in Sioux Falls at the Premier Center, the Storm did not have a case of deja vu in the rematch Saturday night in Green Bay.

Down 17-0 after a quarter the Storm rallied to defeat the Blizzard 56-49 to improve to 8-0 on the season.

Lorenzo Brown ran for three touchdowns and passed for three more. Robbie Rouse carried nine times for 91 yards and the games final two touchdowns which proved to be the difference.

The Storm visit Wichita Falls next Saturday at 7.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!