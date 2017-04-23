Tigers Split At Morningside

DWU Wins Nightcap 10-9 After Dropping Opener 13-5

SIOUX CITY, IA — The Dakota Wesleyan Tigers and Morningside Mustangs split an NAIA college baseball doubleheader in Sioux City, Iowa on Sunday afternoon.

The Mustangs won the opening game 13-5. Brandon Oropeza went 2-3 with an RBI while Reed Harter also added a pair of hits.

The Tigers salvaged the finale with a 10-9 victory. Zach Uttecht went 4-4 with three runs scored and two RBI. Peyton Price went 3-5 with a run scored and three RBI.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!