Tigers Split At Morningside

DWU Wins Nightcap 10-9 After Dropping Opener 13-5
Zach Borg
SIOUX CITY, IA  —  The Dakota Wesleyan Tigers and Morningside Mustangs split an NAIA college baseball doubleheader in Sioux City, Iowa on Sunday afternoon.

The Mustangs won the opening game 13-5.  Brandon Oropeza went 2-3 with an RBI while Reed Harter also added a pair of hits.

The Tigers salvaged the finale with a 10-9 victory.  Zach Uttecht went 4-4 with three runs scored and two RBI.  Peyton Price went 3-5 with a run scored and three RBI.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

