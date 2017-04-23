Viking Women’s Tennis Wins 7th Straight NSIC Tournament Title

Augustana Hasn't Lost To An NSIC Foe Since 2009-10

MINNETONKA, Minn. – The Augustana women’s tennis team continued its dominance on the NSIC by winning its seventh consecutive NSIC tournament title on Sunday afternoon in Minnetonka, Minn. The Vikings defeated Winona State 5-0, to improve to 16-5 (11-0 NSIC) on the season and upped their NSIC tournament winning streak to 19 straight matches.

“I’m really proud of this team,” head coach Marc Kurtz said of his teams NSIC title. “We have come along and bonded as a team over the course of the year and that has helped with our chemistry and our play. We are playing our best tennis of the year right now and we are excited and ready for regionals.”

In doubles play, the Vikings swept the action to take a 3-0 lead. At No. 1 doubles, Kornelia Staniszewska and Berkley Darr won 8-1 and at No. 3 doubles Kaitlyn Motley and Rebecca Falkner won 8-2. At No. 2 doubles, Meredith Lawrence and Taylor Jackson won 8-4 to seal the sweep for the Vikings.

In singles, Augustana secured two wins to earn the 5-0 victory over Winona State. Jackson at No. 2 singles won 6-0, 6-4 to inch the Vikings one win closer to the NSIC title. Senior Lawrence, who has never lost a conference match in her four-year career, sealed the win for Augustana with a 6-0, 6-1 victory at No. 5 singles.

With the Vikings winning the NSIC tournament, they have clinched a spot in the Central Regional on May 1-2 at a site to be determined on Tuesday. The NCAA Central Region is made up of teams from the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association and the Great American Conference. Two teams from each of the eight regions will advance to the final site, which will be played May 10-13 at Sanlando Park in Altamonte Springs, Florida.

The Vikings will determine where they will be playing the Central Regional during the NCAA Division II women’s tennis selection show will be aired Tuesday, April 25 at 7 p.m. (CT) at NCAA.com.