38th Annual Women In Business Trade Show

The event offers women a chance to network, make connections and learn from the best of the best.

The 38th annual Women in Business Tradeshow at the Convention Center is Tuesday, April 25th.

Doors open at noon with the day time is filled with a trade show, afternoon speakers and demo stage shows.

The evening will feature a dinner, Women of Excellence Awards, and guest speaker gymnast Shawn Johnson.

The following is a time table of events:

12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Market Place / Vendor Fair (Ballroom)

This year’s Market Place/Vendor Fair is an exciting place to learn more about:

Opportunities for women

Improving your performance at work and home

Health and fitness information

Decorating ideas for home and office

Enhancing educational, career and financial opportunities

Developing community business

1:30 p.m. & 3:00 p.m. Afternoon Session 1- Holly Hoffman

1:30 p.m. & 3:00 p.m. Afternoon Session 2 – Four Women of Excellence Stories – a panel discussion from four inspiring female leaders in our community

5:00 p.m. Doors open / Social Hour for evening session – Grand Ballroom

5:40 p.m. Welcome and Dinner

6:20 p.m. Women of Excellence Awards sponsored by Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort

6:50 pm Keynote Speaker Shawn Johnson

Tickets :

call (605) 367-4100

$75 per person, $750 per table of 10

Sioux Falls Convention Center

1101 N. West Avenue

Sioux Falls, SD.