Drowning Victim’s Family Asking For Help To Bring Him Home

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The friends and family of 19 year-old Abeen Thapa are grieving after he drowned at Palisades State Park on Saturday. They are asking for help in bringing his body back home to Nepal. They estimate it will cost over $12,000 to cover the costs to transport Thapa’s body.

Thapa was an undergraduate culinology student at Southwest Minnesota State University.

One of Thapa’s close friends from childhood, Prastav Paudel says he last spoke to Thapa three days before he died via Facebook. He says Thapa said he was really excited for his trip to the Palisades. Paudel remembers his friend as a kindhearted person.

“He was always the one who was the liveliest one, of all the people that I knew. Always loved to help people, loved to have fun, loved to sing,” says Paudel.

According to Paudel, Thapa has been a strong swimmer since they were kids. He remembers Thapa would often swim in the rivers in Nepal, which is why he was shocked when he heard the news.

Paudel says he had plans to visit Thapa in Minnesota. He says he would like to travel back to Nepal for Thapa’s funeral, but isn’t sure if that will be possible.

“We really want to bring him over to Nepal so his family can see him for the last time,” says Paudel.

To contribute to Thapa’s GoFundMe, click here.