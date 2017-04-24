Apartment Garage Unit Goes Up In Flames

Cause of the fire is still under investigation

An apartment complex garage unit caught fire Monday afternoon.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue says just before 3:45 p.m. a passerby called 911 to report the fire. Crews responded to the Redwood Estates apartment complex at 3610 E. 6th Street. Heavy smoke could be seen from blocks away. Fire crews say one unit in a detached garage was fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters forced their way into the unit. As they were putting out the fire, there was a partial roof collapse. No one was hurt. The fire did about $200,000 worth of damage. Several cars had heavy smoke damage from the fire.

The fire was put out in less than a half hour. The cause of the fire is under investigation.