Ashland Having Record-Setting Senior Season For Augie

Kris Ashland needs 1 more HR to break single season record at Augustana

At first glance, 6’5” Kris Ashland looks like he might be a better fit for the Augustana basketball team.

Tim Huber, Augie Baseball Coach:”Kris looks good getting off the bus, no doubt about that.

Kris Ashland, Augie Senior:”I’ve just always liked baseball and football…and from a young age played hockey too but in high school I just liked coming out every day and taking BP…

This season Kris is turning NSIC pitching into batting practice.

Ashland:”I hope I know that when I step into the box the pitcher knows that he’s in for a tough battle.”

Which hadn’t necessarily been the case for the Bloomington native in his first three years when he played just 41 games and totaled just 21 hits, three homeruns and 15 RBI.

Huber:”Guys like his size you just give them a chance and see what happens. And yeah we thought that a couple of times, is it going to work here, is it going to make sense?

It has during his senior season.

Ashland his hitting .385 with 50 hits and 48 RBI. His 15 homeruns have tied Augustana’s single season record.

Huber:”He’s had a great senior year. He’s finally figured some tuff out, simplified his swing a little bit. He’s figured it out. So it took him a little longer than it did some other guys…that’s okay.”

Ashland:”It’s all about consistency and it’s all about building on a good performance and just having a chip on your shoulder every single day has helped me to where I am now. Always knowing the somebody’s behind you waiting to get that opportunity. When you play you’ve got to make it count.”

Helping Augustana and Kris hit the jackpot.

Zach Borg, KDLT Sports.