Authorities ID Rapid City Hunter Who Accidentally Shot Self

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – Authorities have released the name of a Rapid City man who accidentally shot and killed himself while hunting over the weekend.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says 63-year-old Timothy Coats was found dead Sunday on U.S. Forest Service land off of South Dakota Highway 44.

His family says Coats did not return from turkey hunting Saturday. He was hunting alone. Investigators say he apparently accidentally shot himself while crossing a barbed wire fence.

