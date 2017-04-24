Two S.F. Companies Face Federal Fines For Conditions Prior To Building Collapse

Adel Toay
Share This:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Two Sioux Falls companies that worked on the remodeling of the Copper Lounge building that collapsed in December are now facing up to $200,000 in fines from OSHA for conditions prior to the collapse.

Hultgren Construction faces $100,000 in federal fines related to 24 work place violations on the Lewis Drug project prior to the fatal collapse of the building.

The majority of the violations center around a lack of safety protections. Including exposure to asbestos and improper clearing of debris associated with demolition of a load-bearing wall.

This investigation does not conclude the collapse investigation. The result of the second investigation will be finished prior to June 2nd.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Related Post

Small Steps For Better Heart Health; National Walk...
Headliners Announced For LifeLight’s First C...
Sioux Falls Mourns The Passing Of Longtime City Pl...
Midco Aquatic Center Indoor Swimming Lesson Dates ...

You Might Also Like