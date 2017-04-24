Two S.F. Companies Face Federal Fines For Conditions Prior To Building Collapse

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Two Sioux Falls companies that worked on the remodeling of the Copper Lounge building that collapsed in December are now facing up to $200,000 in fines from OSHA for conditions prior to the collapse.

Hultgren Construction faces $100,000 in federal fines related to 24 work place violations on the Lewis Drug project prior to the fatal collapse of the building.

The majority of the violations center around a lack of safety protections. Including exposure to asbestos and improper clearing of debris associated with demolition of a load-bearing wall.

This investigation does not conclude the collapse investigation. The result of the second investigation will be finished prior to June 2nd.