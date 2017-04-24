Sioux Falls Man Arraigned In Court, Faces Four Counts Of Rape In First Degree

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – 39-year-old Mark Justin Diede of Sioux Falls was arraigned in Minnehaha County Court this morning.

Diede faces four counts of rape in the 1st degree with a minor under the age of 13. Each count is a class C felony that carries a maximum sentence of life in prison and 15 years minimum.

Diede also faces four counts of sexual contact with a minor under the age of 13. Each of those counts carry a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and or a fine of $30,000. Diede also has an indictment against him from a previous case involving a minor.

Diede was arrested on April 5th and pleaded not guilty.

Previous Story

Sioux Falls police arrested a man Wednesday night after a 4 and 5-year-old reported to their mother that he molested them.

Mark Diede, 39, from Sioux Falls, was arrested Wednesday night on four counts of 1st degree rape. The investigation began on Tuesday when police received a referral from child service’s that a 4-year-old made comments to her mother that Diede molested her.

The 4-year-old and her 5-year-old sister were taken to Child’s Voice where they conduct forensic interviews and they both disclosed that there had been sexual contact between them and Diede.

An arrest warrant was issued for Diede on Wednesday and police were able to find him and he was taken into custody.

Diede made his first court appareance Thursday. His bond is set at $250,000.

According to the South Dakota Sex Offender Registry Diede was convicted in 2005 for attempted sexual contact of child under the age of 16.