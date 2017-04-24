Family of South Dakota Man Run Over By Train Sues Railway

Adel Toay
Share This:

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – The family of a BNSF Railway employee killed in an accident in western South Dakota is suing the railroad, alleging it failed to protect him from being hit by a train while he was clearing snow and ice from a track.

The Rapid City Journal reports 35-year-old Richard Lessert died of injuries he sustained in the January 17 accident. His father filed the lawsuit on Monday.

The lawsuit accuses the railway of failing to provide a safe work environment and the tools necessary for Lessert to do his job.

A spokeswoman for the railway says the incident was “tragic” but declined further comment, citing an ongoing federal investigation.

BNSF identified another victim in the accident as 58-year-old Douglas Schmitz.

Related Post

Lackluster Finances, Ethics Initiative Await State...
All Power Restored To Residents Impacted From Chri...
Compromises Save Threatened Trail Bike Races In Bl...
South Dakota Senate Panel Rejects Overdose Immunit...

You Might Also Like