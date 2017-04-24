FCA Honor Athlete Banquet

FCA Honor Athlete Banquet

The 46th Fellowship of Christian Athletes Honor Athlete Banquet was held Monday night in Sioux Falls. The event was for Sioux Falls athletes only up until recently. The FCA would like to soon see this become a state-wide event. There were 25 athletes honored for what they’ve done on the field, but also in the classs room and local community. 18 of them were high schoolers from as far away as Gayville-Volin and Elkton. 7 athletes from 4 colleges were also honored from USD, SDSU, Augustana and USF.