Man Arrested For Obstruction After Running Back In House Fire To Save His Beer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A Sioux Falls man has been arrested for obstruction, after police say he returned several times to a house fire to save his beer.

56-year-old Michael Casteel is charged with two counts of obstruction and for violating the 24/7 program. Police say along with Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, they were working the scene of a house fire in the 300 block of North Spring Avenue yesterday afternoon.

They say an officer and fire captain ordered Casteel out of the house several times. He was arrested after he came out of the home with two cans of beer.

Fire crews say two people were treated for smoke inhalation and one person was taken to the hospital as a result of the fire.