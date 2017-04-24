Man Arrested For Terrorist Threat Appears In Court On Meth Charge

A Sioux Falls man is facing serious charges in two counties. Ehab Jaber is charged with making a terrorist threat and possession of a controlled substance after he posted a Live Video to Facebook earlier this month.

A warrant was issued for Jaber’s arrest on Friday. Police say he turned himself in without incident.

The 45-year-old posted a video to Facebook on April 9. Jaber says he attended an event at the Hilton Garden Inn featuring who he called an anti-Muslim speaker. According to court documents, a security officer saw Jaber videotaping with his cell phone and saw that he had a pistol on him.Police say the officer informed him that guns weren’t allowed and asked Jaber to leave. Jaber went to his car and filmed a Facebook Live video. In the video, he pulled out multiple guns and told viewers to ‘be scared.’ At that time, police said his words did not meet the criteria of a threat.

Sioux Falls Police Officer Sam Clemens said, “This isn’t anything unusual. As a matter of fact, most of our big cases, we will send those to either the Minnehaha or Lincoln County State’s Attorney’s office and basically review what took place and let them make the deciding factor of any appropriate charges.”

Police say a search warrant was carried out at Jaber’s home in southeast Sioux Falls. There, they say around a gram of meth was found as well as two pipes. He appeared in court in Minnehaha County Monday afternoon on that charge. The judge set his bond at $2,500. In court Monday, the Minnehaha County State’s Attorney said that Jaber seems to be agitated. He said while in jail, Jaber made a statement saying ‘he would freak out in court’ and he would ‘end up serving a life sentence’. The Minnehaha County Sheriff was in the courtroom, including several other deputies.

Jaber has not appeared in court yet on the terrorist threat charge in Lincoln County, however, he is being held *there on a $102,000 bond.