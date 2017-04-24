Obama To Deliver First Post-Presidency Speech In Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) – Former President Barack Obama will lead a panel discussion with students as the first public event of his post-presidential life.

The discussion is scheduled for Monday at the University of Chicago, where Obama’s presidential library is planned.

Students from area colleges and at least one high school are attending the discussion, with Obama expected to appear on stage with some of them. The invitation-only event is being billed as part of his post-presidency goal to “encourage and support the next generation of leaders.”

Obama delivered his presidential farewell speech in Chicago in January.

His first public engagement since then comes as President Donald Trump nears his 100-day mark in office.