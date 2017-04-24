Palisades Drowning Victim Identified

Abeen Thapa, 19, Nepal

GARRETSON, S.D. – We have more details about the drowning at Palisades State Park over the Weekend. Authorities recovered the body of 19 year old, Abeen Thapa from the Big Sioux River yesterday morning.

The Minnehaha County Sherrif’s Department said Abeen Thapa was a resident of Nepal and was in the United States to attend college at Southwest Minnesota State University. Witnesses said he actually jumped into the river from lower rocks.

“The problem is, you know, icy cold waters, hypothermia, inability for someone to recover from that even if you’re a swimmer,” said Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead.

Officials said the area Thapa jumped into ranged from several feet to as much as 20 feet deep. After searching Saturday evening and Sunday morning, authorities found his body in a hole about 12 feet deep around 11 a.m. Sunday morning. Authorities said it was a combined effort to get into contact with his family to inform them of what happened.

Milstead said, “We worked with some of the students there that speak his language and at the same time we were in contact with Embassy of Nepal in Washington D.C.”

Officials said out of the many people who visit Palisades State Park, very few tragedies occur.

“I think this park has a good reputation of being a safe place to go but sometimes people make mistakes,” said Milstead.