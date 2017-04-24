Palisades Drowning Victim Identified

Abeen Thapa was 19 years old.

Abeen Thapa was an international student from Nepal at SMSU.

Abeen Thapa has been identified as the young man who drowned at Palisades State Park on Saturday.



Friends of Thapa say he loved to sing.

5/5 Abeen Thapa has been identified as the young man who drowned at Palisades State Park on Saturday.

GARRETSON, S.D. (AP) – Authorities have identified the teen who drowned in a South Dakota state park over the weekend as a Minnesota university student from South Asia.

Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead said Monday the body of 19-year-old Abeen Thapa was recovered from the Big Sioux River in Palisades State Park Sunday morning.

Authorities say Thapa jumped in the water about 5 p.m. Saturday. Milstead says the cold temperature of the water likely contributed to his death. The sheriff says his office has been in touch with Thapa’s family in Nepal. He was a student at Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall.

