Police Find More Than A Pound Of Marijuana After Traffic Stop

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls Police arrested a man after finding more than a pound of marijuana in his car during a traffic stop.

On Saturday afternoon, around 2 p.m., officers stopped a car near 10th and Duluth Ave because the driver was suspected of having warrants. Police say they smelled marijuana coming from the car and found that the driver had a baggie of marijuana in his pocket.

Inside the car, officers found a large bag of marijuana containing 1.32 pounds and another bag of marijuana containing 25.4 grams.

The driver, Dalton Dominiack, a 23-year-old Sioux Falls resident was arrested for Possession of Marijuana more than 1 pound, Possession with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, No Driver’s License, Driving While Suspended, and Possession of Suspended License.

Police say they also seized over $2,000 cash as well.