City Kicks Off Annual Neighborhood Clean-Up Projects NICE/KEEP

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Sioux Falls Environmental Health Division and its partnering departments announced the first day of cleanup activities for this year’s NICE (Neighborhood Improvement Complaint Easement) and KEEP (Keep Environmental Enhancement Permanent) projects.

The 2017 Project NICE includes two areas:

Area A is an area contained within the boundaries of South West Avenue on the west, South Minnesota Avenue on the east, West 18th Street on the north, and West 41st Street on the south.

Area B is an area contained within the boundaries of Interstate 229 on the west, North Sycamore Avenue on the east, East 10th Street on the north, and East 18th Street on the south.

The 2017 Project KEEP includes two areas:

Area A is an area contained within the boundaries of North 4th Avenue on the west, North Cliff Avenue on the east, East Benson Road on the north, and 600 feet south of east Hermosa Drive on the south.

Area B is an area contained within the boundaries of North Cliff Avenue on the west, Interstate 229 on the east, East 34th Street North on the north, and Norton Acres Subdivision boundary on the south.

Projects NICE and KEEP were first introduced approximately 28 years ago when the City began to notice an increase in the number of nuisance issues. The City first developed Project NICE to identify specific neighborhoods at risk of nuisance concerns and assist the neighborhoods to address those concerns. A few years later, Project KEEP was introduced to work in conjunction with the NICE program.

Each year the Environmental Division of the Sioux Falls Health Department receives approximately 1,800 calls and referrals from citizens concerned about neighborhood environmental nuisance issues. Other City departments handling code enforcement issues have significant numbers of calls regarding other code violations as well.

The designated NICE and KEEP neighborhoods get a helping hand in the form of a cleanup using City volunteers. In addition, the neighborhoods receive educational materials about the City and its services.

Through the implementation of these projects, the City has been able to keep the number of neighborhood nuisance cases static despite a greater than 33 percent increase in the City’s population since the program’s inception.

Maps of the this year’s Project NICE and KEEP neighborhoods are available at www.siouxfalls.org/code-enforcement/nice-keep.