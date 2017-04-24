Rapid City Man Sentenced To 15 Years For Fatal Shooting

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – A Rapid City man will serve 15 years in prison for fatally shooting another man last June.

34-year-old Mark Heinen received the maximum sentence Monday after pleading guilty to second-degree manslaughter in the death of 23-year-old Kiawe Walker.

Heinen earlier admitted to shooting Walker while high on methamphetamine after Walker hit him. Heinen said the shooting happened at a Rapid City storage facility where he had been living and where a female friend had arranged to buy drugs from Walker.

Walker walked into a Burger King restaurant with a bullet wound and asked employees for help. Emergency workers were unable to save him.

The Rapid City Journal reports Heinen’s lawyer said the shooting followed a “robbery gone bad.” Heinen apologized to the victim’s mother and girlfriend after sentencing.