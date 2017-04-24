Rapid City Man Sentenced To 15 Years For Fatal Shooting

Adel Toay
Share This:

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – A Rapid City man will serve 15 years in prison for fatally shooting another man last June.

34-year-old Mark Heinen received the maximum sentence Monday after pleading guilty to second-degree manslaughter in the death of 23-year-old Kiawe Walker.

Heinen earlier admitted to shooting Walker while high on methamphetamine after Walker hit him. Heinen said the shooting happened at a Rapid City storage facility where he had been living and where a female friend had arranged to buy drugs from Walker.

Walker walked into a Burger King restaurant with a bullet wound and asked employees for help. Emergency workers were unable to save him.

The Rapid City Journal reports Heinen’s lawyer said the shooting followed a “robbery gone bad.” Heinen apologized to the victim’s mother and girlfriend after sentencing.

Related Post

Woman Pleads Not Guilty In Slaying On Pine Ridge R...
Augie Takes Part In White Ribbon Campaign For Sexu...
Sioux Falls Girl Receives Custom Built Bike From C...
Krebs Offers Package To Replace Ethics Initiative ...

You Might Also Like