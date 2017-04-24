Scoreboard Monday, April 24th
Women’s Golf
Summit League-2nd Round
611-SDSU (1st)
613-Denver (2nd)
634-NDSU (3rd)
655-South Dakota (7th)
1st-Megan Mingo (SDSU) 149
2nd-Teresa Toscano (SDSU) 152
10th-Hallie Getz, Sydney Bormann (SDSU) 155
Girls Golf
St. Mary Invite
1st-Howard (287)
2nd-Flandreau (304)
3rd-Garretson (352)
4th-Chester (372)
86-Chantel Brende-Baltic
93-Katelyn Feldhaus-Howard
Boys Golf
St. Mary Invite
1st-Colman-Egan (255)
2nd-Arlington (274)
3rd-Howard (275)
4th-Chester (278)
79-Mason Hemmer-C/E
80-Kade Gross-C/E
N.A.H.L.
1st Round Playoffs (Best of 5)
Game 5 @ Cloquet, MN
American League
Twins @ Texas
H.S. Baseball
Roosevelt 7, Washington 3
Boys Tennis
O’Gorman 7, Watertown 2
O’Gorman 9, Harrisburg 0
College Softball
Mount Marty 1, Dakota State 0 *10 innings
