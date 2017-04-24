Scoreboard Monday, April 24th

Scoreboard Monday, April 24th
Mark Ovenden
Women’s Golf

Summit League-2nd Round

611-SDSU (1st)
613-Denver (2nd)
634-NDSU (3rd)
655-South Dakota (7th)

1st-Megan Mingo (SDSU) 149
2nd-Teresa Toscano (SDSU) 152
10th-Hallie Getz, Sydney Bormann (SDSU) 155

Girls Golf

St. Mary Invite

1st-Howard (287)
2nd-Flandreau (304)
3rd-Garretson (352)
4th-Chester (372)

86-Chantel Brende-Baltic
93-Katelyn Feldhaus-Howard

Boys Golf

St. Mary Invite

1st-Colman-Egan (255)
2nd-Arlington (274)
3rd-Howard (275)
4th-Chester (278)

79-Mason Hemmer-C/E
80-Kade Gross-C/E

N.A.H.L.

1st Round Playoffs (Best of 5)
Game 5 @ Cloquet, MN

Brookings Blizzard vs. Minnesota Wilderness

American League

Twins @ Texas

H.S. Baseball

Roosevelt 7, Washington 3
Roosevelt vs. Washington

Boys Tennis

O’Gorman 7, Watertown 2

O’Gorman 9, Harrisburg 0

College Softball

Mount Marty 1, Dakota State 0 *10 innings

Mount Marty vs. Dakota State

Dordt vs. Briar Cliff

Dordt vs. Briar Cliff

 

