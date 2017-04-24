Severe Weather Awareness Week: Watch vs. Warning

Each Are Different, What Do they Mean?

Severe weather season is upon us and this week is Severe Weather Awareness Week across South Dakota. Each day this week we will tackle a different severe weather topic to help you understand that individual phenomenon. Later in the week we will link the previous day’s story in this location. Since today is day one, we have nothing to link here!

Today’s topic is one that seems to confuse a lot of people; what is the difference between a watch and a warning? Watches and warnings are very important when it comes to severe weather as each has a drastically different meaning.

A “watch” means that there is potential for development of that certain type of weather: tornadoes, severe thunderstorms, flash flooding, blizzard conditions, etc. This means that atmospheric conditions are primed to support that certain event in the near future. For example, a Tornado Watch does NOT indicate that a tornado has been spotted, but it means that conditions are favorable for tornadoes later in the day. When a watch is issued, it is to make sure you are PREPARED for a severe weather event. Normally, a watch will be issued ahead of a severe storm outbreak, but that is not always the case. There are times where severe storms may already exist in an area before a watch is issued.

A “warning” is of a much higher urgency/priority and signifies that a certain weather phenomenon is occurring. A WARNING requires more immediate action and should be taken seriously. Shelter should be taken immediately as there is imminent danger to life and property. When a WARNING is issued, you need to TAKE ACTION.

Below is a table breaking down the differences between watches and warnings for both severe thunderstorms and tornadoes.



Photo courtesy weatherworksinc.com

Another difference between a watch and a warning is the size. Generally a watch covers a larger area than a warning does. Most times a watch will be issued for several counties, in most instances 10 or more, while a warning is usually issued for a much smaller area spanning a couple counties at its largest.

Knowing the difference between a watch and a warning will not only help you be prepared as severe weather looms, but also help you know when to take necessary lifesaving action. Stay tuned for tomorrow where we will take a deeper dive into severe thunderstorms and the danger than they pose.

Make sure to follow us on Facebook and Twitter as we will be posting helpful tips about severe weather throughout the week!

Brandon Spinner

Chief Meteorologist