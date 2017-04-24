SF School Board Votes For 2018 Pre-Labor Day Start

SIOUX FALLS – The Sioux Falls School Board voted unanimously Monday night in approval of the 2018-19 school calendar. That calendar includes moving the start date up to August 23, 2018. The last day of school is scheduled for May 21, 2019.

In 2015, voters decided to push the start date to after Labor Day.

However, survey conducted earlier this school year showed that more than 55 percent of 5,177 parents surveyed wanted the start date moved back to before Labor Day. Two-thirds of more than 2,000 staff surveyed also said they wanted school to start before Labor Day.