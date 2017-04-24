South Dakota State Prison Inmate Placed On Escape Status

RAPID CITY, S.D.– A state prison inmate has been placed on escape status after failing to return to his assigned minimum-security housing unit today.

Inmate Daniel Fresquez was allowed to leave the Rapid City Community Work Center this morning to search for a work release job. Escape procedures were enacted when he failed to return to the Community Work Center at the designated time.

Fresquez is Native American. He is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Fresquez is currently serving a five-year sentence for grand theft out of Fall River County.

Failing to return to custody following an assignment or temporary leave constitutes second-degree escape, a class 5 felony, and is punishable by a maximum of five years in prison. South Dakota law states that any person who conceals any prisoner knowing that the prisoner has escaped is guilty of a Class 5 felony.