Pink Ladies And Local Bands Host Jam To Help Kick Cancer

All four local chapters of Sioux Falls Pink Ladies band together to help families battling cancer.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- The Pink Ladies are a group of women who shoot darts throughout the year with all of the funds raised going to families battling cancer.

In Sioux Falls, there are four chapters of Pink Ladies, and for the first time, all four chapters will be represented at the Kickin’ Cancer Jam this Sunday, April 30 at the Sioux Falls VFW.

The Kickin’ Cancer Jam started last year when a couple of the Pink Ladies came up with the plan to promote the Pink Ladies and try to raise more funds.

“Everyone love music,” Nancey Cordell with the Musivend Pink Ladies says, “so we thought a jam would be a good idea to get a bunch of us ladies together and raise some additional funds for families that are battling cancer.”

Doors open at noon with sign up for the Larchwood style dart tournament. Entry fee for the dart tournament is $10.

Music starts at 1 p.m. and will feature local bands Neo Johnson’s, Led Foot, We’re No Angels, SugarDaddy and Ron Keel.

The fundraiser includes a 50/50 drawing, silent auctions, food and drink specials, a bake sale, plus the chance to win a Minnesota Twins package or a 70″ smart TV.

A $5 donation at the door is appreciated. The Sioux Falls VFW is located at 3601 South Minnesota Avenue.You can also visit the Pink Ladies websites below:

Sioux Empire Pink Ladies

http://www.siouxempirepinkladies.org/

Musivend Pink Ladies facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/musivendpinkladies

Bottoms Up Pink Ladies

http://bottomsupsd.com/pink-ladies

Sioux Falls Pink Ladies facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/SFPINKLADIES