Augie Women’s Tennis Is 7th Seed At Regionals

Augie Women's Tennis Is 7th Seed At Regionals

INDIANAPOLIS – The Augustana women’s tennis team earned the No. 7 seed for the NCAA Central Regional Tournament that will be held on the campus of Southeastern Oklahoma State in Durant, Okla. on May 1 -2.

The Vikings will take on host school, No. 2 Southeastern Oklahoma State, the opening round on May 1 with a time yet to be determined. If the Vikings were to win their opening match, they would advance to the Central Region II Championship against the winner of No. 3 seed Southwest Baptist and No. 6 seed Washburn on May 2. The dates and times are subject to change.

On the other side of the bracket, Northeastern State earned the No. 1 seed and will receive a bye to Central Region I Championship. Northeastern State will await the winner of the match between No. 4 seed Central Oklahoma and No. 5 seed Nebraska-Kearney.

The winners of the Central Region I and II Championships will advance to the final site, which will be played May 10-13 at Sanlando Park in Altamonte Springs, Florida.

The Vikings earned the NSIC’s automatic qualifying bid after winning the NSIC tournament for the seventh consecutive time this past weekend. Augustana finished the regular season with a record of 16-5 (11-0 NSIC) and earned their eighth straight NSIC regular season title.

The Vikings will be making their eighth straight trip to the Central Region Tournament.