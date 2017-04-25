Avera Health Announces Retirement Of CEO Dr. Kapaska

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Avera Health announces the upcoming retirement of Dr. Dave Kapaska, Regional President and CEO of Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center, on June 30, 2017.

David Flicek, Chief Administrative Officer of Avera Medical Group has been named President and CEO of Avera McKennan. Flicek will assume leadership duties beginning July 1 and also maintain his current role with Avera Medical Group.

Flicek has led Avera Medical Group since inception of this group in 2008. Previously, he served as Senior Vice President of Clinic Operations at Avera McKennan. He has been with Avera for 20 years, and previously worked at Allina Health Systems in the Twin Cities.

“David Flicek is extremely qualified for this role with 30 years of experience. The integration he has facilitated between clinic and hospital functions of the health system is phenomenal, and David’s appointment to this role will only strengthen these ties and further streamline care for optimal efficiency and the best possible patient experience,” said Dr. Kapaska.

Dr. Kapaska has served as Regional President and CEO of Avera McKennan since October 2010 – the 16th administrator in the 100-year history of Avera McKennan. His regional span included the 545-bed tertiary hospital in Sioux Falls, 14 community hospitals, more than 70 primary and specialty care clinics, long-term care facilities, as well as fitness and sports centers.

Dr. Kapaska is a graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy, and went on to earn his master’s of business administration degree from Southern Illinois University, and medical degree from the University of Osteopathic Medicine in Des Moines, Iowa. After spending 10 years in family practice, Dr. Kapaska assumed various hospital administrative roles, including Chief Medical Officer and Senior Vice President of Medical Affairs at Avera McKennan.

During his tenure, Dr. Kapaska steered the growth of Avera’s primary care market in Sioux Falls, overseeing placement of clinics at Dawley Farms, West Benson Road, 69th and Cliff, and South Marion Road – home of the city and state’s first freestanding Emergency Department.

Most recently, Dr. Kapaska was instrumental in developing a vision for the planned Avera on Louise Health Campus at 69th and Louise. This campus will include a surgical hospital, connected medical building and more, and will emphasize specialties including orthopedics and gastroenterology. Dr. Kapaska is currently chair of the board for the Sioux Falls Area Chamber of Commerce.

“My years at Avera have been among the most rewarding years of my life and career. I have been contemplating retirement within the next 12 months, and just following the Avera on Louise Health Campus announcement seemed like the perfect time, when I could pass the torch to a new leader who will see this project through to completion in 2020 and beyond,” Dr. Kapaska said.