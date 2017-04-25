Avera McKennan’s CEO Looks Back Before Moving On

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The 16th president and CEO in the 100-year history of Avera McKennan is stepping down.

Dr. Dave Kapaska announced his retirement Tuesday.

During his 7 years in the top position, Kapaska has led some major develops, including the placement of clinics at Dawley Farms and West Benson Road.

But it’s Avera’s latest project that is driving him to retire.

“You get to a certain age and you start to think about it,” says Kapaska.

Like many who have put in years of hard work, retirement has been in the back of Kapaska’s mind.

“My plan was to be here 6 months to a year.”

But the regional president and CEO’s remaining time at Avera McKennan will be even shorter than that.

His last day will be June 30, and that’s because of the Avera on Louise Health Campus project.

“It brought things to a focal point,” says Kapaska. “It’s going to be a 2 to 3 year build for everything.”

The campus will be the largest building project in Sioux Falls history, nearing 260,000 square ft.

So Kapaska believes it will be best that the next CEO starts during the beginning stages.

“We just decided to move now and it would be a great move for everyone.”

While planning this project and opening up the state’s first freestanding emergency department in Sioux Falls have been on the top of Kapaska’s accomplishments list, he says there have been hardships.

“There are financial obstacles, the payment structure in the U.S., the uncertainly of Obama Care switching to Trump Care and what that means always makes us a little bit nervous,” says Kapaska.

He says the nervousness revolves around a lack of accessibility.

“Lots of people don’t have access to the wonderful things we have here without climbing through multiple hoops.”

That’s one thing he wants to see change beyond his time in the health care industry.

“We can cut costs dramatically by cutting things off in the early stages of illness rather than waiting till they’re terrible,” he explains.

Beyond hoping to see some advancements in health care, Kapaska says he’s looking forward to spending more time with his children who live out west and hitting the water at Spirit Lake.

Chief Administrative Officer David Flicek will take Kapaska’s place.

Flicek has been with Avera for 20 years.