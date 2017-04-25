Billion Auto – Part Time Mail Delivery

Billion Automotive

Want to earn a little extra cash? Only have the flexibility to work a few days per week? We have an opportunity for you!

Billion Automotive in Sioux Falls is hiring for a part time mail delivery person to join our team. This individual will be picking up and delivering packages and interoffice mail to all our offices and dealerships in the Sioux Falls area.

We are seeking someone that can work a day shift a couple days (2 to 3) per week.

We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).

Qualified candidate must have:

• Valid driver’s license

• Acceptable

• Reliable

• Friendly and professional demeanor, as they will interact with many of our employees and guests throughout their shift.

APPLY AT OUR CAREER SITE: http://billion.hireclick.com/jb/part-time-mail-delivery-sioux-falls-sd/view/1489