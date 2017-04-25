Billion Auto – Saturday Cashier

Billion Automotive

Billion Auto is currently hiring for a part time cashier to join our busy service team! This position will be every Saturday from 8:00am – 4:30pm. More hours available on weekdays if desired.

Duties:

• Post cash, credit card and check receipts.

• Record CC sales, Transactions over $100 and Deductibles to the spreadsheets.

• Make popcorn and coffee as needed all day.

• Keep pop and water cooler full.

• Keep cookies, candy and coffee stocked.

• Prepare cash and check deposits. Send cash to bank and checks to the office.

• Other duties as assigned

We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).

REQUIREMENTS

• High School Diploma or Equivalent

• Valid Driver’s License

• Organization skills and attention to detail

Apply at our career site: http://billion.hireclick.com/jb/saturday-cashier-sioux-falls-sd/view/1488