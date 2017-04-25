Billion Auto – Saturday Cashier
Billion Automotive
Billion Auto is currently hiring for a part time cashier to join our busy service team! This position will be every Saturday from 8:00am – 4:30pm. More hours available on weekdays if desired.
Duties:
• Post cash, credit card and check receipts.
• Record CC sales, Transactions over $100 and Deductibles to the spreadsheets.
• Make popcorn and coffee as needed all day.
• Keep pop and water cooler full.
• Keep cookies, candy and coffee stocked.
• Prepare cash and check deposits. Send cash to bank and checks to the office.
• Other duties as assigned
We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).
REQUIREMENTS
• High School Diploma or Equivalent
• Valid Driver’s License
• Organization skills and attention to detail
Apply at our career site: http://billion.hireclick.com/jb/saturday-cashier-sioux-falls-sd/view/1488