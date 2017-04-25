Bond Set For Sioux Falls Man Charged With Making Terrorist Threat

CANTON, S.D.- A man charged with a making a terroristic threat appeared in Lincoln County Court on Tuesday morning. A judge set his bond at $2,500 cash only.

The state asked the judge to set Ehab Jaber’s bail at $10,000 cash only. The prosecuting attorney says the state is concerned for the safety of the community. The judge also ordered that Jaber not possess any weapons, comply with urine testing.

After the state argued for a higher bail, Jaber said, “No one wants to bail me out so it doesn’t matter.”

On Monday, a judge in Minnehaha County set a separate bail for Jaber of $2,500 cash assurity for one count of possession of a controlled substance, after police say they found approximately one gram of meth inside his home.

