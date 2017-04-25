Brookings Blizzard Lose, Wilderness Will Face Aberdeen Wings

Brookings Blizzard Lose, Wilderness Will Face Aberdeen Wings

The Brookings Blizzard force a 5th and final NAHL playoff game with the Minnesota Wilderness by winning Saturday night’s game 4-1. Cameron Teamor put them on the board first in Clouquet, MN Monday night. But the Wilderness broke away from a 2-2 tie after 1 period to win 6-3. They will host the Aberdeen Wings when the 2nd round starts later this week. The Wings got a goal from Carson Dimoff in double OT.