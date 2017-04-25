Evans Impressed With Prescott As Leader

Cowboys Chaplain in Sioux Falls at FCA Honor Athlete Banquet

Dallas Cowboys Chaplain Jonathan Evans was the guest speaker at Monday night’s F-C-A Honor Athlete Banquet in Sioux Falls. He was very impressed with the 25 athletes who were honored and afterwards spoke with KDLT Sports. Among the topics was the play of Cowboys rookie QB Dak Prescott and his great leadership despite having so much pressure in that role. Evans says there’s a reason he was so successful.