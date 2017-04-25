Police Investigating Monday Apartment Garage Fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Authorities are still investigating the cause of a Sioux Falls garage fire that they estimate caused about $200,000 in damage.

Crews were called to Redwood Estates Apartments on East 6th St. around 3:45 pm Monday night.

One of the units was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived. Part of the roof collapsed, but there were no injuries.

“Some of the witnesses around there thought that there may have been somebody that was playing with something. That was the initial assessment but obviously officers and detectives will start looking into this,” said Officer Sam Clemens with the Sioux Falls Police Dept.

Authorities say it is still early in the investigation, but they have not ruled out whether the fire was started intentionally.