Police: Pizza Delivery Woman Robbed Of Pizza Monday Night

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Police say a pizza delivery woman was lured into a robbery on Monday night in Sioux Falls. Police say the woman got a call to deliver several pizzas to an apartment on the 700 block of South Dakota Avenue.

When she arrived, three men allegedly jumped out of a laundry room and told her they were robbing her.

Two of them were holding knives and the woman says she swung at them with one of the pizza bags she was holding.

She was not injured and says the men only got away with one of the pizzas before they ran away.

Police do not have any suspects at this time.