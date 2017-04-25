Drowning Victim’s Friends To Honor Memory With Memorial Service

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Friends of an international student who drowned at Palisades State Park on Saturday are holding a memorial service in his honor.

The service for 19-year-old Abeen Thapa will be held Thursday night at Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall.

Thapa’s classmate, Nischal Shrestha says he loved singing and songwriting, so they will be playing some of his music as a tribute to Thapa.

The service will also raise money for Thapa’s family in Nepal. His family says is will cost about $12,000 to bring his body home. According to Prastav Paudel, one of Thapa’s childhood friends, Thapa also had taken out a lot of student loans to cover his studies at SMSU, which his family will need help to pay off.

A gofundme page has received nearly 500 donations in less than two days.

To donate, click here.