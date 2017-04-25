SDHSAA Moving Toward Statewide “Sweet 16”

Playoff System Would Determine State Qualifers In All Three Classes

A “Sweet 16” playoff format may soon be the only way to qualify for state tournaments in South Dakota.

The South Dakota High School Activities Board passed a first reading of the proposal last week for Class AA and B.

This would make a Sweet 16 format for all classes in both basketball and volleyball.

Winners of the Sweet 16 format would qualify for state, rather than district and regional qualifiers.

Sioux Falls Schools Superintendent Dr. Brian Maher voted in favor of the measure.

He said his vote was a response to a majority of athletic directors approving the idea.

“I don’t know that a Sweet 16 format is better, worse or the same as our current format. What I do know is our membership is saying we’d like to give it a try. As a board, I think our vote represents what our membership represents, right now,” said Dr. Maher.

Opponents of the measure, like the board chairperson and Spearfish principal Steven Morford said there are unanswered questions.

They’re worried there will be an attendance drop in games and that travel costs will create a financial burden for some districts.

“I like the region representation at the state tournament. Even in a one versus sixteen format, especially at the AA level, I don’t think that assures that the best eight teams are going to make the state tournament, even though that is premise of that in some people’s minds,” said Morford.

The second reading of the proposal will be voted on in the board’s next meeting at the beginning of June.

A method for seeding teams in a Sweet 16 format has not been determined.