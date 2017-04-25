Sioux Falls A Finalist For Greatest Midwest Food Town

SIOUX FALLS – The Sioux Falls Convention and Visitors Bureau announced Tuesday that Sioux Falls has been named one of 12 finalists for Midwest Living’s “Greatest Midwest Town 2017, Food Edition.” The announcement will go out in the May/June issue.

Midwest Living editors nominated Sioux Falls due to the avid food scene following, originality, character, and regionalism. Each of the 12 communities is considered mid-size towns, so as not to compete with larger urban areas with a bigger and more popular chef/food community.

The twelve cities nominated include: Sioux Falls; Champaign-Urbana, Ill.; Bloomington, Ind.; Des Moines, Iowa; Lawrence, Kan.; Ann Arbor, Mich.; Duluth, Minn.; Springfield, Mo; Lincoln, Neb.; Fargo, ND; Toledo, Ohio; and Madison, Wisc.

Voting begins May 1 and runs through May 31 at midwestliving.com/vote. The general public can vote once every 24 hours, from one email address. Votes in excess of the daily limitation will be void.

The Sioux Falls Convention and Visitors Bureau will share the link on their Facebook page.