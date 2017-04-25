3 Watertown Students Sentenced In Connection With 19-Year-Old’s Death

WATERTOWN, S.D. – Three Watertown college students were sentenced today in the connection with their roles in the death of another student.

On March 21, paramedics and law enforcement responded to a home in the 100 block of 2nd St. in Watertown for a report of a female not breathing. Despite efforts by first responders and medical staff, the 19-year-old female student identified as K.Y., was pronounced dead at approximately 6 a.m. Clinical records indicated a BAC of .296% at the time of death.

Also present in the home at that time were 19-year-olds Logan Schilling and Brady Johnke.

During the course of the investigation Watertown Police Department Detectives recovered several Snapchat videos and photographs of K.Y. that were recorded by Brady Johnke in the hours preceding K.Y.’s death. Those videos and photos depicted K.Y. placed face down in a bed.

Based upon the discovery of the videos, the Codington County State’s Attorney ordered that an autopsy be performed by the Minnehaha County Medical Examiner. The subsequent autopsy revealed a post-mortem BAC of .333% but concluded that neither alcohol concentrations were considered fatal and ruled the cause of death as positional asphyxia due to acute Ethanol intoxication.

Police obtained surveillance footage and Snapchat messages which indicated Kayla Juhnke purchased the alcohol for Brady Johnke who in turn provided it to K.Y. and Schilling. The residence where the alcohol was consumed was rented by Schilling.

All three were charges and sentenced with the following:

Logan Schilling:

One count of being a Social Host

$500 fine/costs

30 days in jail with 19 suspended

Restitution for funeral expenses

Kayla Junke:

One count of Purchase of Alcoholic Beverage by Adult for Person Under 21

$500 fine/costs

100 days in jail with 89 suspended

Restitution for funeral expenses

Brady Johnke:

One count of Furnishing of Alcoholic Beverage to Person 18-20

$500 fine/costs

30 days in jail with 30 suspended

Restitution for funeral expenses

All three are to remain law abiding for a period of one year.

The court further required as an additional condition of each defendant’s sentence that they complete a community service presentation to high school students within nine months of their sentence. That presentation is to focus on the dangers of binge drinking and associated risks.

Each of the three defendants shall serve the final day of their sentence on March 1st, 2018. That sentencing condition was specifically requested by the mother of K.Y. as it represents the victim’s birthday.

The victim’s name has not been released as in accordance with the family’s wishes pursuant to Marsy’s Law.