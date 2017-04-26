Cooks Get Competitive For Gourmet Guys Fundraiser

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Amateur cooks from across the Sioux Empire are competing with their best recipes in the 16th Annual Gourmet Guys Fundraiser to benefit Active Generations on Sunday.

This fundraiser is Active Generations’ biggest of the year. The money raised at Gourmet Guys will help fund Active Generations’ mission to enhance the quality of life for people of all ages. Val Lietz from Active Generations says they offer everything from Meals on Wheels to their Adult Day Break program. To learn more about Active Generations, click here.

Cooks will compete in four categories: appetizers, sides and salads, entrées and desserts. They will also be competing for the coveted People’s Choice Award.

Jay Gravholt and Cale Feller are representing Avera at the competition. This is the second year that each of them have competed in Gourmet Guys. This say they hope to beat Sheriff Mike Milstead, who they say always wins! They’re bringing their Kahlua Pork Sliders with a Hawaiian slaw. Feller says they’re stepping up their game this year with bolder flavors and a homemade pineapple barbecue sauce.

KDLT’s Tom Hanson will also be competing this year. Each competitor must make 600 samples of their dish for guests to try.

The event will be held at Active Generations on 2300 West 46th Street in Sioux Falls near the Western Mall. Tickets can be purchased at Active Generations and are $40 per person in advance, or $45 at the door. If you are an Active Generations member, tickets are only $35.