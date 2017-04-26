Augustana Focused On Finishing With A Flourish

Vikings Host Rival USF Tomorrow

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Augustana’s doubleheader with rival Sioux Falls this afternoon has been put off til tomorrow.

The Vikings hope the delay doesn’t stop what has been a strong push at the end of the season.

Augie has won 8 in a row and have won 30 games for the 8th straight year. Despite that, their rough start to the season will make it difficult for them to make the Central Regional if they don’t win the NSIC Tournament.

That’s not necessarily a bad thing for this group though. Last year Augustana won 37 games and appeared to be a lock for postseason, only to get snubbed after a rough final week. They hope this year that playing their best baseball at the end of the season will change that.

Tomorrow’s doubleheader with USF at Ronken Field starts at 3:00 PM.