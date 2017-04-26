Coyotes Add Montana & Houston Baptist To Oklahoma On 2019 Schedule

USD Will Open Season At Home Against Grizzlies

VERMILLION, S.D. — While most of us are only beginning to think about the 2017 college football season, South Dakota has been busy completing their 2019 schedule. And it may be one of the toughest in program history.

USD announcing today that they’ve finalized their 12 game schedule for 2019 by adding home games with Montana and Houston Baptist. The Grizzlies will in fact be the season opener on August 31st, 2019. It’ll be the 19th meeting between the programs. USD and Montana played each other from 2012 through 2014, with the Griz winning close games each time.

One week after hosting Montana the Coyotes will visit perennial Big 12 power Oklahoma on September 7th.

The Coyotes will also visit Northern Colorado before beginning their 8-game Missouri Valley Football Conference schedule.

A full look at South Dakota’s 2019 football schedule follows:

Aug. 31 Montana Vermillion

Sept. 7 at Oklahoma Norman, Okla.

Sept. 14 Houston Baptist Vermillion

Sept. 21 at Northern Colorado Greeley, Colo.

Oct. 5 Indiana State* Vermillion

Oct. 12 at Missouri State* Springfield, Mo.

Oct. 19 at UNI* Cedar Falls, Iowa

Oct. 26 Southern Illinois* Vermillion

Nov. 2 at Western Illinois* Macomb, Ill.

Nov. 9 Youngstown State* Vermillion

Nov. 16 at North Dakota State* Fargo, N.D.

Nov. 23 South Dakota State* Vermillion