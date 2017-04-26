Former Parkston Prep Coach Sentenced For Stealing From Team

OLIVET, S.D. (AP) – A Sioux Falls man convicted of embezzling from the Parkston High School football team while serving as coach will spend about 2 ½ months in jail.

Thirty-year-old Tony Axtell pleaded no contest in February to embezzling about $9,500 in the fall of 2015.

The team’s checking account held donations for jerseys, equipment and team activities. Axtell was accused of moving money to his personal and work accounts, and using some of it to buy jerseys for a women’s rugby team in Sioux Falls.

The Daily Republic reports that Axtell was sentenced this week to five years in prison with all but 75 days suspended. He was fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $3,375 in restitution.

Axtell also taught physical education and physics in Parkston. He resigned a year ago.