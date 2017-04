Officials Release Name Of Iowa Teen Killed In ATV Crash

FOREST CITY, Iowa (AP) – Authorities have released the name of a northern Iowa teenager killed in the crash of an all-terrain vehicle.

He’s been identified as 14-year-old Colby Schleuger, of Forest City. He was a freshman at Forest City High School.

The crash occurred around 6 p.m. Sunday when the boy lost control of the ATV about 3½ miles northwest of Forest City. The ATV ran into a roadside ditch and then rolled.