Standing Room Only at Carnegie Hall for Second City Annexation Task Force Meeting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- There were many upset people Wednesday night at a city organized meeting in Sioux Falls.

A handful of neighborhoods and townships in the area are facing the possibility of annexation, and to make the process of incorporating these areas into the city easier, an “Annexation Task Force” has been formed.

Carnegie Hall was packed to the brim Wednesday for the second meeting of the Annexation Task Force, with a rough estimate of nearly 100 people, standing room only.

The task force is working to develop a strategic plan or guideline as to how the city will go about annexing certain neighborhoods in the future.

The committee made it very clear they are not responsible for proposing annexations of specific properties or subdivisions in and around Sioux Falls.

“Many of these annexations will be years out. Once again we are discussing the process of annexation to improve upon it, and make it fair,” said Councilor Rick Kiley.

The committee has a laundry list of topics to hit on; some of those addressed in Wednesday’s meeting were levied taxes, special assessments and financing of infrastructure improvements.

The next meetings are scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 18th and Wednesday, June 24th as well as Monday, July 10th.

More information on the Annexation Task Force and future meetings can be found here: http://www.siouxfalls.org/planning-building/planning/annexation-task-force

A link to the full recordings of the last two meetings can be found here, under” City Task Force and Ad Hoc Committee Meetings:” http://www.siouxfalls.org/council/view-meetings