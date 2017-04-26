Demolition Of Strip Mall Housing Black Sheep Coffee Begins

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Demolition began today on a strip mall at the corner of 12th St. and Grange Ave. in Sioux Falls.

The strip mall housing several businesses, including Black Sheep Coffee closed late last month.

The mall was up for sale for more than a year and businesses were notified that the building was sold back in January.

According to a post yesterday on Black Sheep Coffee’s Facebook page an announcement on their new location is “coming soon.”

The strip mall is slated to become a gas station.