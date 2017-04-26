Two Sioux Falls Gas Stations Fail Alcohol Compliance Checks

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls Police conducted an alcohol compliance check of a 27 off-sale alcohol establishments in the Northeast area of Sioux Falls Wednesday afternoon.

Twenty five of the 27 businesses checked passed but two businesses failed the compliance check.

The Pump ‘N Pak located on 3700 N. Potsdam Ave. and Cubby’s North on N. Cliff Ave. both failed.

The clerks that sold alcohol to a person under 21 were issued a summons with a mandatory court appearance. Businesses that fail compliance checks are subject to fines and/or suspension of their alcohol license.

Sioux Falls Police say will continue to conduct random alcohol compliance checks.