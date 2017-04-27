Sioux Falls Resident Micheal Gunn Announces Bid Mayor

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The race for Mayor of Sioux Falls is getting even more crowded, as another candidate has announced his intention to run.

Micheal Gunn is a Sioux Falls resident who was born in Germany, and came to America at the age of one.

He is retired and disabled now, but for many years operated an outboard marine shop, repairing boats and motors.

Gunn says he felt now was the time to step up and throw his hat into the ring, as Sioux Falls is quickly growing.

“The city needs to grow, I understand that, but its growing too fast and the citizens are taking the hit. Just like the annexation coming up. We’re talking annexing maybe 62 properties or areas, but yet the city should fix and finish doing what they already have,” said Gunn.

Gunn will be the 5th candidate to enter the race for Mayor.

The election is still a little less than year away on April 10th 2018.