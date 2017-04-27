Daugaard Appoints Strawn As 4th Circuit Judge

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – Gov. Dennis Daugaard says he will appoint Magistrate Judge Eric Strawn of Spearfish as a circuit court judge in South Dakota’s 4th Circuit Court.

Daugaard announced the appointment Thursday. Strawn will fill a vacancy created by the recent retirement of Judge Jerome Eckrich.

Strawn has served as magistrate judge in the 4th Circuit since 2013, and operates the circuit’s DUI Court. He previously worked in private practice for eight years, in both civil and criminal law.

Strawn served as a special assistant attorney general for child support enforcement and as a child support referee. The U.S. Marine veteran graduated from the University of South Dakota School of Law in 2004.

The 4th Circuit includes Butte, Corson, Dewey, Harding, Lawrence, Meade, Perkins and Ziebach counties in western South Dakota.