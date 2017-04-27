Ehab Jaber’s Son Speaks Out: “I’ve Been Told to Go Blow Myself Up”

Ehab Jaber's 19-year-old son Taran says since his father was taken into custody last Friday, his life has turned upside down

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- A Facebook live video of Sioux Falls man displaying guns outside of a Sioux Falls religious event earlier this month has made national headlines.

Ehab Jaber was jailed shortly after it was posted and charged with making terroristic threats.

Now his son says they’re the ones receiving threats.

“I’ve been told to go blow myself up, I’ve been told that they hope he hangs, I’ve been told they hope he makes good fertilizer.”

“So he lost his job, he lost his apartment, he has no way of providing for me, that’s what he means when he tells you he lost everything.”

Ehab was booked and charged with making a terroristic threat after a video surfaced of him displaying weapons outside of what he called an “Anti-Muslim” event in Sioux Falls on April 9.

The arrest left Taran without a place to live after police also found meth while executing a search warrant, resulting in them getting evicted from their apartment.

He says despite the trouble the video has caused, Taran is standing by his father.

“If he had a little time to collect himself first, I think it would have been worded better. But he didnt do anything wrong.”

He says his father’s message was misunderstood.

“It wasn’t saying you be scared of me, I’ve got guns I can use them, it was be scared of me for a reason, not because I’m a Muslim. What was the threat? Where was the threat? There was no threat. There was a man speaking out and expressing his rights. He’s got a concealed permit and you don’t need one to open carry in South Dakota.”

Taran is now trying to figure out his options..

“No lawyer wants to help, I’m a pizza delivery boy, I can’t afford a good one that would help.”

In the meantime, and he’s hoping to change the perception people have of his father.

“He has rights just like everyone else, and he was using those rights. He was not angry, he was heartbroken to see that many people at an Anti-Muslim rally.”

Taran was able to bail his father out of jail on Tuesday, but says he failed his 24/7 mandated drug test, and was taken back into custody Thursday morning.

Taran is fighting to contest those drug test results, but says he is having trouble without a lawyer.

“He was UA yesterday morning right after he got out and was positive he was UA this morning still positive, so they arrested him. They didn’t test him before he got out, and they are under the impression it should be out of his system by now, but depending on who cooked it, it can be in his system for a week or more. So I’ve requested that the blood levels get drawn, but I can’t really request them. We haven’t gotten a public defender yet, so attorney wants to help us.”